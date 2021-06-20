Canaccord Genuity Raises BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Price Target to C$18.00

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins assumed coverage on BBTV in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get BBTV alerts:

OTCMKTS BBTVF opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.95. BBTV has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.