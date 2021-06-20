Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KIN. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday. Aegis restated a hold rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $416.07 million, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

