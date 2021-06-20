Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) versus Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -34.32% -20.85% -12.22% Bumble N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cardlytics and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 3 4 0 2.57 Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53

Cardlytics currently has a consensus price target of $132.57, indicating a potential upside of 12.91%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.78%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardlytics and Bumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $186.89 million 20.65 -$55.42 million ($2.05) -57.27 Bumble $488.94 million N/A $66.15 million N/A N/A

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Cardlytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bumble beats Cardlytics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

