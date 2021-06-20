CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) & Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Critical Contrast

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Services and CarGurus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $291.34 million 5.34 $55.40 million N/A N/A CarGurus $551.45 million 5.14 $77.55 million $0.75 32.25

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Services.

Risk & Volatility

Computer Services has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 19.02% 21.86% 14.17% CarGurus 15.43% 26.11% 18.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Computer Services and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A CarGurus 0 4 5 0 2.56

CarGurus has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.59%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Computer Services.

Summary

CarGurus beats Computer Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and electronic document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; cybersecurity risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community and regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

