Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.46.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $294.32 on Thursday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $721,856.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total value of $13,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,284,903 shares of company stock valued at $346,262,496. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

