Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) & Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Head-To-Head Survey

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 27.89% -15.68% -3.95% Cenovus Energy -1.76% -6.34% -3.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Cenovus Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 1.63 -$1.13 billion ($1.02) -8.25 Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 1.92 -$1.78 billion ($1.59) -6.08

Vermilion Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cenovus Energy. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vermilion Energy and Cenovus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10 Cenovus Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.70%. Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Cenovus Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Vermilion Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France. The company also owns 49% working interest in 930,000 net acres of land and 51 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands; and 36,900 net developed acres and 965,900 net undeveloped acres of land, and 61 net producing oil wells and 8 net producing natural gas wells in Germany. In addition, it owns offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production assets that covers 59,600 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. Further, the company holds 138,000 net acres of land in the Powder River basin, and 136.6 net producing oil wells in the United States; and 951,200 net acres of land in Hungary, 244,900 net acres of land in Slovakia, and 2.4 million net acres of land in Croatia. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

