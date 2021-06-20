Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of CNC opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $480,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $9,947,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

