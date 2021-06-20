Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,119 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.23 and a 52 week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

