Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3,435.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 679,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 660,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.