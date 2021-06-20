Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

