Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

