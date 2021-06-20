Cerity Partners LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $168.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.14 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.