Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cerner worth $21,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 21.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 12.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 85,639 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 20.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 46.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 172,432 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.