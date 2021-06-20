Chad L. Gareau Sells 750 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$35.55 on Friday. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52-week low of C$29.96 and a 52-week high of C$36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.06. The company has a market cap of C$9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.42.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.