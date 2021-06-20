ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHX. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Shares of CHX opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.42.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 51,115 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in ChampionX by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 542,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 167,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

