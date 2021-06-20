Chandler Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 12.9% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $45,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.20 on Friday, hitting $260.21. 1,543,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,924. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.79. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.43 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.