ChartEx 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,349.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $217,103.56 and $2,349.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChartEx has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00056927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00137735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00180727 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,027.78 or 0.99514571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.24 or 0.00828338 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.