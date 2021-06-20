Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,043 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Chemung Financial worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127 in the last ninety days. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

