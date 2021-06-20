Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

CSSE opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.93. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. Analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,844.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

