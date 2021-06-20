Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.38 and the lowest is $5.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,522.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $24.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.12 to $26.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $32.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.76 to $35.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securiti lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,399.63 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,010.83 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,407.87. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

