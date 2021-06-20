CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.31.

CIXX stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

