CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,697 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

