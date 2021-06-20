CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 280 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake stock opened at $249.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.28. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

In other news, Director Jeremy Burton sold 156,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.54, for a total value of $35,361,514.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,786 shares in the company, valued at $35,361,514.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 844,211 shares of company stock valued at $196,035,079. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

