CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in SLM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SLM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

