CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,661 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 63.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $104.50.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

