CIBC Upgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to “Outperformer”

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC to an “outperformer” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.