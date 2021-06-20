Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciner Resources were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CINR opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.59 million, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.98. Ciner Resources LP has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

