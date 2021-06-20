Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $42,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $173.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $189.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

