Citigroup Inc. Has $31.41 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $31,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

IWB opened at $234.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $166.12 and a 1-year high of $239.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.55.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

