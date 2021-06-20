Citigroup Inc. Has $34.50 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $34,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $86.36 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

