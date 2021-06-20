Citigroup Inc. Has $36.93 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,866 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sysco worth $36,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Sysco by 12.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 40.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $2,693,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.42, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

