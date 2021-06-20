Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.43% of WEX worth $40,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in WEX by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in WEX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,386,000 after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in WEX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,071,000.

WEX opened at $195.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.79. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total transaction of $4,455,847.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,355.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,592,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

