Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,308 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.32% of Five9 worth $33,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $39,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN stock opened at $183.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.20 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -258.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.26.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,313 shares of company stock worth $18,128,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

