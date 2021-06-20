Citigroup Inc. Sells 428,982 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 52.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $42,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $174,002,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $118.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

