Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,146,481 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $38,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,394 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 68,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. Baozun’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

