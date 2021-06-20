CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 35% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $17,040.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001115 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00055626 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00039722 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,660,600 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

