Cloudbric (CLBK) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $75,152.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00057859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00024358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.70 or 0.00730498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00043488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00083150 BTC.

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

