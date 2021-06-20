Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,734,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NET shares. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $101.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.10 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 986,701 shares of company stock valued at $77,973,630. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

