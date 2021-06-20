CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

CMC Materials has raised its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CMC Materials has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMC Materials to earn $8.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $149.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.