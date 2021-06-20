CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $149.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.53. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

