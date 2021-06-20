CoinEx Token (CET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $899,226.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $39.36 million and approximately $899,226.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.66 or 0.00729311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00083691 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.