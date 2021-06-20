Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CXP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.35.

CXP opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

