Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $217.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.13. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.88 and a 1 year high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.