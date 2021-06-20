Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MED opened at $263.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.03 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,939 shares of company stock worth $6,219,458 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

