Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.49. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.30%.

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

