Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 8,262 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLH opened at $88.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $96.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

