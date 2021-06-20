Comparing H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) & Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for H-CYTE and Asensus Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Asensus Surgical has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -360.87% N/A -52.23% Asensus Surgical -1,288.65% -45.91% -39.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H-CYTE and Asensus Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $2.15 million 2.23 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 235.39 -$59.31 million ($0.63) -5.08

H-CYTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asensus Surgical.

Risk & Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Asensus Surgical beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. The company's products include Senhance Surgical system, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera; and SurgiBot System, a single-port robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. Its products also comprise instruments; and Senhance ultrasonic system, an advanced energy device to deliver controlled energy to ligate and divide tissue. The company was formerly known as TransEnterix, Inc. and changed its name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. in February 2021. Asensus Surgical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

