Comparing New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) & Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and New Jersey Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.10) -12.30 New Jersey Mining $5.68 million 8.24 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

New Jersey Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines.

Risk and Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fury Gold Mines and New Jersey Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 95.12%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than New Jersey Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of New Jersey Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and New Jersey Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -15.70% -14.35% New Jersey Mining -36.56% -20.96% -15.34%

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats New Jersey Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Company engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

