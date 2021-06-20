Comparing Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) and China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC)

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A Paltalk 20.22% 24.31% 17.81%

China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and Paltalk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and Paltalk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers $240.32 million 0.48 $24.86 million N/A N/A Paltalk $12.83 million 1.70 $1.37 million N/A N/A

China Customer Relations Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk.

Summary

Paltalk beats China Customer Relations Centers on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research, as well as artificial intelligence customer care services. The company also provides employee leasing outsourcing services to clients. China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Taian, the People's Republic of China.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

