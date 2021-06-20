Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRK stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.60. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

